Reality star Christine Quinn of the hit series Selling Sunset didn't get the warm welcome she was hoping for in New Jersey when protestors invaded her book signing event.



Quinn, whose socials are full of photos of her wearing fur, found herself in the crosshairs of anti-fur protestors in Ridgewood, Bergen County over the weekend.

Get our free mobile app

I've never been a fan of Christine Quinn and I am most CERTAINLY not a fan of people wearing real fur. Not in an age where faux fur is so available and convincing. It's beyond inhumane, and wearing it, in my opinion, is anything but fashionable. So, I don't have much sympathy for her in this instance.

Quinn's gotten famous off Netflix's Selling Sunset, where she and other real estate agents are followed as they sell some of L.A.'s most enviable mansions.

She was making an appearance at Bookends Book Store here in Jersey, People.com reports, promoting her memoir How to Be a Boss B*tch when she was forced to duck under a table as the anti-fur protestors made an example of her. One protestor was reportedly overheard yelling, "Only pathetic, desperate influencers wear fur," according to People.com.

Just two days before, Quinn's meet and greet event in New York City was reportedly interrupted by protestors.

Christine's not having the best luck recently. One of her Selling Sunset co-stars recently accused Quinn of bribing one of the Oppenheim Agency's clients. Quinn is no longer an employee with the group, according to People.com.

Five Exotic, Sexy & Fun Adult Airbnbs Close to South Jersey

Party On! 5 Crazy Extra Atlantic City Airbnb Rentals Even if you don't have an upcoming bachelorette or birthday party, you maybe want to come up something to celebrate just so you have an excuse to rent one of these crazy extra Airbnb's in Atlantic City.