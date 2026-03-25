I've been waiting for this and it's FINALLY here!!

A brand-new Bojangles just opened in Vineland and if you’ve never had it, I’m telling you right now: it’s worth the drive.

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This One’s Personal

My brother lived in North Carolina for years, and Bojangles was always part of the plan when I visited. It wasn’t optional.

When he moved back to South Jersey, that meant one tragic thing: no more easy Bojangles runs. I’m not being dramatic when I say I’ve missed it a lot. So thank you, Vineland, for finally bringing one here!

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The Order You Need to Try First

If you’re going for the first time, don’t overthink it:

⦿ Breakfast sandwiches (so underrated up here)

⦿ Bo Rounds (crispy, salty, perfect)

⦿ Hush puppies (trust me on these)

But I'll be honest… there’s one reason I’m going back ASAP.

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The Bo-Berry Biscuit Is the Star

These blueberry biscuits with icing on top? Unreal.

I used to buy a dozen at a time and freeze them just so I could bring them back to South Jersey. That’s how serious it got.

READ MORE: The Dunkin Banana Hack That Makes Iced Coffee Taste Like Ice Cream

Warm, soft, a little sweet, a little buttery… it’s basically the perfect comfort treat.

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Before You Go

This new Bojangles location officially opened March 24, 2026, taking over the old Burger King spot and people are already checking it out. Don't be surprised if lines are long

📍 3341 South Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ

🕛 6 AM – Midnight (every day)

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If you’ve been looking for a sign to try the new Bojangles… me telling you that you should is it. Mark my words that soon, you'll be seeing this place added to the list of NJ's most popular fast food restaurants.

New Jersey’s most popular fast food restaurants Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore