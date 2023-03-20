Officials say a man from Sicklerville was fatally shot in Camden late Friday night.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says just before 11:00, Camden County Police Department officers responded to the 1300 block of Fairview Street in Camden for a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and located 23-year-old Naseer Bryant of Sicklerville suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead minutes later.

The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

1300 block of Fairview Street in Camden NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Michael Dons of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 916-9292.

