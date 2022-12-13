A former employee of a Mount Holly medical practice has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for selling fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances.

37-year-old Jose Colon of Sicklerville previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of controlled substances.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says Colon, who is not a medical provider, used the identities of doctors with whom he worked to make and sell fraudulent prescriptions for drugs like Oxycodone, Adderall, Percocet, and Xanax.

Colon sometimes met his customers in person with a prescription pad to sell the fraudulent prescriptions for cash. He also submitted fraudulent prescriptions electronically to pharmacies in exchange for electronic payments from his customers. Colon advised his customers on how to fill the fraudulent prescriptions, including instructing them to wait until the medical practice was closed so that Colon would be able to answer any phone calls from the pharmacies questioning the validity of the fraudulent prescriptions.

In addition to the prison term, Colon was sentenced to three years of supervised release.

Sellinger credited special agents with the FBI Newark Division-Atlantic City Resident Agency, the FBI Newark Health Care Fraud Task Force, whose members include the Galloway Township and Middle Township Police Departments, and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, for their assistance in this case.

