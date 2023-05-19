Single Day Tickets Now Available for Barefoot Country Music Fest

We are just weeks away from the Country Music Fest in Wildwood!

This year's event on the Wildwood Beach happens June 15 - 18 and features headliners Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, Kid Rock, and Jon Pardi.

Single-day tickets are not on sale - and you can get them here.

Thursday night will feature Jon Pardi, Michael Ray and Shane Profitt. Friday's lineup includes Blake Shelton, Riley Green, and Maddie and Tae.

Saturday at Barefoot will include performances by Darius Rucker, Lady A, Parmalee, and Cheat Codes. Sunday wraps up with Kid Rock, Parker McCollum, and Lainey Wilson.

This is the third year for the Barefoot Country Music Fest on the Wildwood Beach.

