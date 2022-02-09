Six Flags Great Adventure is gearing up for the 2022 season and has loads of job openings.

If you're looking for a spring/summer gig, the amusement park in Jackson, NJ has positions available inside and outside, including at Hurricane Harbor.

It could be a lot of fun in the sun among the rides and the slides that comes with earning a paycheck!

According to its website, Six Flags Great Adventure is currently hiring for:

lifeguards

retail

games

food service

ride operators

security

park maintenance

ticket takers

marketing

Part-time, full-time, and non-seasonal positions are available.

For more info visit sixflags.com/greatadventure/jobs.

