Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ Hiring for 2022 Season

Six Flags Great Adventure is gearing up for the 2022 season and has loads of job openings.

If you're looking for a spring/summer gig, the amusement park in Jackson, NJ has positions available inside and outside, including at Hurricane Harbor.

It could be a lot of fun in the sun among the rides and the slides that comes with earning a paycheck!

According to its website, Six Flags Great Adventure is currently hiring for:

  • lifeguards
  • retail
  • games
  • food service
  • ride operators
  • security
  • park maintenance
  • ticket takers
  • marketing

Part-time, full-time, and non-seasonal positions are available.

For more info visit sixflags.com/greatadventure/jobs.

