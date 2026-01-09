If you needed a sign to start planning your summer 2026 concert bucket list, this is it.

Chris Stapleton just announced the 2026 dates for his All-American Road Show Tour, and South Jersey is officially back on the map.

Chris Stapleton Returns To South Jersey

The ULTIMATE country summer concert was just announced! Stapleton is rolling into Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on August 28, bringing one of the most consistently stacked tours in country music with him. If the All-American Road Show feels like it’s been around forever, you’re not wrong. According Rolling Stone, this tour is approaching Dylan “Never-Ending Tour” territory, but fans aren’t complaining.

This run feels especially big!! Stapleton is continuing his reign as one of the most respected live performers across genres, not just country.

A Serious Opening Act Upgrade

If you know Chris Stapleton and his shows, then you also know that the All-American Road Show isn’t just about the headliner. The tour is getting a roster refresh with Zach Top, the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year, and Lainey Wilson, fresh off her 2nd Entertainer of the Year win. They’ll be opening select dates.

Also rotating through the tour are Ashley McBryde, Carter Faith, Maggie Rose, Grace Potter, and more. With that, you’ve got one of the deepest support lineups of the summer.

Tickets, Presales, And What You Need To Know

Tickets go on sale to the public January 16 at 10 a.m. local time, with a presale starting January 13.

If history tells us anything, Camden will move fast, especially with a Thursday night date and that killer lineup.

If you’re anywhere near South Jersey and even casually like live music, this is one of those “don’t overthink it” shows. Just buy the dang ticket.

