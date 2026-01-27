Who doesn't want to crank up the radio, feel the sunshine, and smell the fresh salt air?

It's summer at the Jersey Shore, and you're ready to have some fun!

We've put together a list of the top country songs that just ooze summer in Jersey!

READ MORE: The Top 10 Redneck Towns in New Jersey

READ MORE: The 10 Beachiest Beaches in New Jersey

Get our free mobile app

New Jersey's Best Country Summer Songs

Windows are down, the beach chairs are in the back, and the cooler is full. Let's go!

There are the 10 favorite songs of summer that sound like New Jersey!

Springsteen by Eric Church

Yeah, we know him. We may love him - or we may not - but we LOVE us some Eric Church! Without saying it in the song, this is all New Jersey.

Cruise by Florida Georgia Line

Windows down. Check. Volume up. Check. An extra check if you're taking the back roads to the beach!

Life is a Highway by Rascal Flatts

While the radio is good and loud, let's pass some slow pokes on the Expressway!

No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problems by Kenny Chesney

No other song brings together country music and the beach than Kenny Chesney. Extra points if you were at his free show in Wildwood back in 2012.

Chicken Fried by Zac Brown Band

The singalong we didn't know we needed. Did you swing by Wawa and grab the subs?

Somewhere on a Beach by Dierks Bentley

We were torn between this and "What Was I Thinkin'?" This has more of a beach feel. Definitely. After you picked up the subs, did you swing by the liquor store?

One of Them Girls by Lee Brice

If you're a guy dreaming of a girl, this hits home. All the girls on the beach....

Beer Never Broke by Heart by Luke Combs

If you skipped the beach and turned right at the bonfire in the woods, you have this one crankin'. Hey, who was in charge of inviting the girls?

Pontoon by Little Big Town

Oh, you're not going to the beach, you're headed onto the boat. Who's in charge of the cooler?

Summer Nights by Rascal Flatts

Oh, look! Rascal Flatts again! This one brings the nights on the boardwalk and on the beach home.

That's our ten - what did we miss?

Best counties to retire to in North Dakota Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in North Dakota using data from Niche. Gallery Credit: Stacker