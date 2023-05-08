This Memorial Day weekend, the Smithville Pickle company will be opening its doors with a new location on Asbury Ave. in Ocean City.

The new store will be called Ocean City Pickle Company and will be on Asbury Ave with more options, more space, and more flavors.

The Smithville location is at 615 E Moss Mill Road in historic Smithville.

My co-worker Jahna from Cat Country 107.3 recently stopped by the Smithville location to give it a try, which you can read about here.

Here is a closer look inside their Smithville location from Jahna from Cat Country 107.3.

I have been to the Smithville location, which recently opened and already it's one of my favorite stores in the village. I'm excited about the new spot in Ocean City, which will have everything that Smithville has with even more space. It will be even bigger and better with even more options.

They have pickles, pickles, and more pickles. They have just about every type of pickle you can think of and every style of pickles there are.

Sweet, sour, spicy, garlic, spears, dill, chips, and more!

They have gourmet popcorn and seasoned pretzels, barbecue sauces, homemade ketchup, and more!

This place is a must-visit in Smithville and now when it opens in Ocean City, you can be sure I'll be stopping by to check them out.