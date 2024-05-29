Ocean City Remains Best Place to Live in New Jersey

The saying about "a few bad apples" is certainly effective here.

Don't let a bad apple, or a few bad apples, spoil the barrel.

A lot of people aren't going to sit by and let that happen. Not on their watch. Not in their town.

Ocean City Woofin Paws Easter Pet Parade And Fashion Show Getty Images loading...

Ocean City is a great place to live

You already knew Ocean City, New Jersey is "America's Greatest Family Resort."

Did you also know Ocean City is a great place to live?

Experts say Ocean City is one of the best places to live in New Jersey.

The laidback island is a family-friendly place - to visit and also to raise a family.

PureWow points out this about Ocean City: " From a livability standpoint, you can’t beat the pleasant coastal climate and tons of year-round outdoor activities. Ocean City also wins points for its pristine beaches and overall cleanliness."

Besides the miles and miles of great beaches, Ocean City has miles and miles of a great boardwalk and a comfortable small-town downtown area.

For people who say there's nothing to do in Ocean City - for kids of any age, they surely haven't ever been to Ocean City!

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Jill Marv on Unsplash Photo by Jill Marv on Unsplash loading...

Ocean City: great in-season or off-season

From all the attractions on the boardwalk to the beaches, there is plenty to do in the summertime.

Off-season has great points too - like Corson's Inlet State Park. PureWow says it's a place "lovely to go birdwatching or explore the hiking trails."

The people of Ocean City also make the island. Whether it's the friendly residents or the visitors who come back year after year, generation after generation.

Photo by Oscar Bonilla on Unsplash Photo by Oscar Bonilla on Unsplash loading...

Cheer for Ocean City

Ocean City will weather this little storm and move forward stronger than ever.

Ocean City, New Jersey, we are in your corner!

SOURCES: Studyfinds.org and PureWow.com

This House on the Ocean City Boardwalk Is Pretty Much Perfect Have you ever passed by this house and wondered what it's like inside? Let's look! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly