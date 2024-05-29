Ocean City Remains Best Place to Live in New Jersey
The saying about "a few bad apples" is certainly effective here.
Don't let a bad apple, or a few bad apples, spoil the barrel.
A lot of people aren't going to sit by and let that happen. Not on their watch. Not in their town.
Ocean City is a great place to live
You already knew Ocean City, New Jersey is "America's Greatest Family Resort."
Did you also know Ocean City is a great place to live?
Experts say Ocean City is one of the best places to live in New Jersey.
The laidback island is a family-friendly place - to visit and also to raise a family.
PureWow points out this about Ocean City: " From a livability standpoint, you can’t beat the pleasant coastal climate and tons of year-round outdoor activities. Ocean City also wins points for its pristine beaches and overall cleanliness."
Besides the miles and miles of great beaches, Ocean City has miles and miles of a great boardwalk and a comfortable small-town downtown area.
For people who say there's nothing to do in Ocean City - for kids of any age, they surely haven't ever been to Ocean City!
Ocean City: great in-season or off-season
From all the attractions on the boardwalk to the beaches, there is plenty to do in the summertime.
Off-season has great points too - like Corson's Inlet State Park. PureWow says it's a place "lovely to go birdwatching or explore the hiking trails."
The people of Ocean City also make the island. Whether it's the friendly residents or the visitors who come back year after year, generation after generation.
Cheer for Ocean City
Ocean City will weather this little storm and move forward stronger than ever.
Ocean City, New Jersey, we are in your corner!
SOURCES: Studyfinds.org and PureWow.com
