Social Media Threat Against Middle Twp NJ School Found Not Credible

A Cape May County school will open as usual today after law enforcement officials say they investigated a social media threat and found it to be not credible.

Middle Township Police say they were made aware of a possible threat " to the safety of students" at Cape May County Technical School for today (Tuesday, December 7). Police say they fully investigated the threat and determined that it was not a credible threat.

No further information on the threat has been released.

Middle Township Police did release this statement:

"The safety of our community, especially our school communities, remains critically important to the men and women of the Middle Township Police Department. If any member of the public is aware of any threats to our schools in the future, we encourage that you do not hesitate reporting the threat to the Middle Township Police Department without delay at 609-465-8700."

SOURCE: Middle Township Police Department.

