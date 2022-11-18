Someone Who Enters Thursday is Winning a Las Vegas VIP Trip to See Luke Bryan!

Here's a prize for you: a trip to see Luke Bryan in Las Vegas!

The cool thing is that you can win the trip Thursday morning - the day before Thanksgiving!

Thursday is the 25th annual Joe Kelly Cat Country Turkey Bowling Challenge!

From 7-10 am you're invited to come and bowl a turkey with us at Galloway Auto and Tire on Route 9 in Somers Point. Here's how it works, you show up, we hand you our turkey, and you bowl it across the parking lot! Yes! This is the 25th year!

The big highlight is this: someone (21 or over) who shows up is going to win a VIP Trip to see Luke Bryan at Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas! The prize includes:

2 concert tickets

2 night stay at Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas

A $500 Airfare/Amex Travel Card.

What a prize, right?

Again, someone who comes out to Turkey Bowling Thursday morning is going to win! (You don't even have to bowl - just sign up if you want!)

25 years of bowling turkeys on Cat Country 107.3!

Just showing up could win you this once-in-a-lifetime prize! The winner will be selected by random drawing, conducted the next Monday at 8:15am.

Luke Bryan, by the way, is scheduled for a residency at Resorts World in Las Vegas. "The five-time Entertainer of the year is lighting up Las Vegas with his high-energy headlining engagement at Resorts World Theatre. The party continues with shows from November 30th to April 1st, 2023. Tickets and VIP Packages are on sale now at A-X-S dot COM and RW LAS VEGAS dot COM." You can learn more right here.

RULES:

Our normal contest rules apply, plus these additional rules:

Must be 21 years of age or older. Prize may be used only for the date(s) specified. Not redeemable for cash, not transferable, may not be combined with another offer. Winner must use all prize components in a single visit. Winner may not substitute prize components. In the unlikely event that one or more of the prize components is not available for any reason, AEG Presents reserves the right to substitute a Las Vegas experience of equal or greater value at its sole discretion. In the unlikely event that the artist does not perform during the scheduled trip, for any reason, AEG Presents may substitute a Las Vegas resort experience of equal or greater value at its sole discretion. AEG Presents is not responsible for transportation. Gratuities and alcohol are not included. Hotel guest must present a major credit card at check-in to guarantee hotel charges not included in this prize.

