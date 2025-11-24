28 years ago I had an off-the-wall crazy idea.

Let's have people show up and bowl a turkey to win prizes!

Bowl a turkey? A real turkey?

Well, a frozen turkey. It was a real turkey, once.

The Joe Kelly 28th Annual Turkey Bowling Challenge!

28 years ago, people showed up during our live morning show outside what was then Damon's - A Place for Ribs in Egg Harbor Township. (Damon's became Chickie's & Pete's) Yes, they bowled turkeys!

Since then, every year, we've been outside somewhere, right before Thanksgiving, bowling turkeys!

In the last few years, people have come out to bowl turkeys with their kids - and told me they came with their parents when they were kids. (Folks, I'm getting old!)

I think I'm the only person that's been to the previous 27 years of Turkey Bowling. We have had a number of people who've only missed one or two.

Why do we do it? Because it's fun and unique! People ask me about it all year long!

Bowl a Turkey, Win Prizes!

This Wednesday, we'll be throwing the poultry around once again! Come and bowl a turkey from 7 til 10 am at Galloway Auto and Tire on New Road in Somers Point.

Yes, it's rain or shine! We've bowled turkeys in all kinds of weather: hot, cold, sunny, rainy, and snowy! (One year during a thunderstorm, the lightening got a little too close for comfort.)

This year, while they last, all participants will get a free Turkey Bowling T-Shirt! (Thanks to Immaculate Apparel!)

Also, just for stopping by, someone will win 3 4-day passes to June's Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood!

A big thanks to our friends at Petrosh's Big Top. With their tent, they keep us mostly out of the weather!

Come and bowl a turkey with us. Bring your mom!

