Somers Point, NJ Gateway Playhouse Presenting Young Star Quality

The Gateway Playhouse Theater in Somers Point is a profoundly, most important outlet for the performing arts.

Today, Friday, August 5, 2022, begins the culmination of a summer Gateway to the Arts camp, which took place at Gateway Playhouse Theater.

More than 100 children from Atlantic and Cape May Counties participated in the intensive six-week camp to prepare for these command performances.

The end result of all of their hard work will be two full-scale productions of the iconic:

Chicago High School Edition

Bye Bye Birdie

The “Hurley in the Morning” Charity is a $1,000 “Band Sponsor” for these wonderful community entertainment special events. We are honored to do so.

Some great adults have stepped up in the following key roles:

Phil Palitto - Director for both Chicago and Bye Bye Birdie.

Karen Cleighton - choreographer

Claire Collins - vocal coach.

Kevin McCafferty - technical director.

Kathy Ford - musical director for Bye Bye Birdie.

Debbie Rolland - musical director for Chicago.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS :

Children and young adults ages 14 to 18 will present Chicago on Friday, August 5 & 6, 2022. Show times are 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. each day.

Children ages 9 to 13 will present Bye Bye Birdie on Saturday and Sunday, August 13 & 14, 2022. Show times are 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago were priced at $15 and available at:

gatewaybythebay.org or by calling (609) 653-0553.

All shows are sold out, with the exception of a few tickets left (as of yesterday) for tomorrow, Saturday, August 6, 2022, 1:00 p.m. show.

The Gateway Theater and Playhouse is located at 738 Bay Avenue in Somers Point, New Jersey.

The Gateway Playhouse is a 501-c3 non profit organization with the mission to provide year-round, quality, affordable entertainment to residents and visitors alike, as well as offer education opportunities to students, in hopes of creating future generations of actors, directors and audiences.

SOURCE : Katie Calvi, Vice Chair, Theater Collaborative of South Jersey/Gateway Playhouse

