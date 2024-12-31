29 pictures that show just how quickly Somers Point, NJ, has changed
If it feels like things change in South Jersey in the blink of an eye, you're right.
Take Somers Point, for example. It's such a cool little city that serves as the gateway to the shore.
While change is inevitable, in some cases, things come and go seemingly overnight. Restaurants, bars, and even roads and bridges — they're here one day and gone the next.
And we're not just talking about Kmart transforming into a new Target. It really wasn't that long ago that Burger King across from Shore True Value Hardware was still open, KFC was serving chicken on MacArthur Blvd. (or maybe you liked TGI Friday's better), and you could see a movie on that road, too.
29 Google Maps Pictures That Show Just How Quickly Somers Point Has Changed
Remembering the Point 4 Movie Theatre in Somers Point, NJ
Old pictures of Somers Point NJ, Point 4 movie theater Somers Point NJ, Somers Point NJ traffic circle, Mac's in Somers Point NJ, Burger King in Somers Point NJ, Kmart in Somers Point NJ, KFC in Somers Point NJ, TGI Friday's Somers Point NJ