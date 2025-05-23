Calling all NJ dog lovers… it’s time to rally.

The hometown heroes over at the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter in Vineland are in urgent need of dry dog food, and it’s up to us to help keep those bowls (and bellies) full.

If you’ve ever rescued a pup, fostered one, or even just melted at the sight of a dog in a sweater (me), this is your moment.

South Jersey Animal Shelter Desperately Needs Dry Food Photo by Daniel Dan on Unsplash loading...

South Jersey Shelter Needs Food

The shelter’s supply is running low, and they’re asking for some dry dog food ASAP.

Bonus points if it’s red dye-free. Some of the dogs have sensitive stomachs, and we want them feeling their best while they wait for their forever homes. That’s why they’re asking for no red dyes as they can mess with the dogs’ tummies.

Wet food is great too, but dry food is the biggie right now.

South Jersey Animal Shelter Desperate For Food Photo by Marek Szturc on Unsplash loading...

Donation Drop-Offs For The Dogs

If you’re interested in making a donation, drop off the dry food here:

1244 N Delsea Drive

Vineland, NJ 08360

(Don’t worry, the pups will send tail wags your way.)

This is just one of the shelters that does incredible work for the animals in our community every single day.

The need us to step up right now, so I’m hoping you’ll consider it.

Even one bag of food goes a long way, and if you can’t donate, sharing this message helps more than you know.

Let’s show these pups (and the amazing folks who care for them) what South Jersey is all about. Full bowls, happy tails, and a whole lot of love are what we want to see!

