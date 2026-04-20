The saying goes "Nothing good happens after midnight." Some say, "Nothing good happens after 2 AM."

Either one works here.

A couple of South Jersey teenagers found that out the hard way.

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Northfield Police Arrest Two for Burglaries

Police in Northfield, New Jersey say a late night encounter has resulted in two 15-year-olds being arrested and charged with burglary.

Police say just after 2 am on Sunday, Police Sergeant Pete Czaplinski saw two teens on bikes on Walnut Avenue. They were riding on the wrong side of the road, and their bikes did not have lights. The two boys also matched the descriptions of two people involved with a vehicle theft and other activity from the night before.

Officers then tried to stop the two boys, but they failed to comply to orders to stop.

Eventually, they were stopped and arrested.

The two are both 15-year-olds, one from Atlantic City, one from Pleasantvile. Police say they were in possession of "items linked to multiple recent thefts and burglaries in the area." One of the boys also had an outstanding warrant.

Both boys now face multiple charges, including eluding, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, and several traffic violations.

One has been released to the custody of a guardian, and the other has been turned over to Atlantic City Police for the outstanding warrant.

Police say the investigation is continuing, and more charges are likely.

SOURCE: Northfield Police Department

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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