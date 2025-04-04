Did you hear all of that craziness happening outside your window this morning? The weather went absolutely WILD. Certain parts of the South Jersey region got hit with crazy wind and rain on Friday morning.

The storms got so bad that people were wondering whether or not some towns would see a tornado actually make landfall.

Based on what we know so far, no tornado actually formed (thank goodness).

Some places got hit a lot worse than others, though.

Crazy Thunderstorms In South Jersey

The storms that barreled through South Jersey on Friday morning were so bad that they woke some people out of a dead sleep. The rain was so loud, people were convinced it was hailing outside.

Some folks in Deptford Township, Gloucester County, claim that it did, in fact, hail in their neighborhoods.

Jersey Shore Storms

As for the southeastern part of South Jersey, storms didn't hit as hard as they did out towards the Philly suburbs. We definitely saw thunder and lightening here in Atlantic and Cape May Counties, but nothing nearly as bad as out in western Salem, Gloucester, and Camden Counties.

Parts of Hammonton, Folsom, and Willamstown got hit pretty bad, though.

South Jersey Power Outages

Neighborhoods in both Deptford and Woodbury lost power for a bit, too. It seems all power has been restored, but the storms were loud and rough enough to get people sharing pictures of damages online.

Take a look at your neighborhood Facebook Group to see whether or not anybody experienced any significant damage.

Stay safe out there, ya'll...

