South Jersey – Here Are Your Beautiful Dogs Playing In The Snow
We invited our valued listeners and readers to send us your Dog (playing) in the Snow photos and you have really responded.
The following 22 photos are truly wonderful and incredible. We’re going to add more photos, so please check back.
The love of humans for their dogs is such an unconditional, beautiful thing to see. It’s perhaps the best in human nature at work and play.
During yesterday’s heavy snow storm, you sent us your photos to us in real time.
Here they are:
LORI VASS KENT PHOTO OF TIM REED WITH MACIE & RYDER
NANCY LYNNE ADLER PHOTO - LOLA & TUCKER
LEE DARBY PHOTO - MIA, MINI GOLDEN DOODLE
FRIENDLY TOURS & TRAVEL - Duece first snow, rescued from Louisiana! What a great story this is.
DONNA SANSONE PHOTO WITH ROOSTER
ANTHONY PHILLIPS PHOTO (We Love This Face)
MIKE ENGLE PHOTO - DULCE
CHRISTIAN SNYDER PHOTO - “Timothy is enjoying the snow in his own way.” This is fantastic.
LAUREN HURLEY LAURIELLO - Sobukwe
LAUREN HURLEY LAURIELLO - Sawyer
MAEGAN DILUZIO
MICHELLE SCHUNK - Theodore (We think this is a miniature horse … but, so what … he’s awesome!
MIKE LOPEZ - Sadie (great graphic Mike … production value counts and we appreciate it.
TERRI LYNNE - Oscar loves the snow.
DANIELLE ROMAN VOSS - Sadie Maple
BRUCE SILVER PHOTO - Who reports to us … Sorry no snow in Las Vegas, but greetings from Gizmo and Darth “Vader.” - WE LOVE THIS.
JEANNE DEWEY DONOHUE
LISA ALIANTRO SOOY PHOTO
DINA GUZZARDO PHOTO - BEAUTIFUL
KATHLEEN SADOWSKI - Co Co & Bailey
LISA SAITZ D’ALESSANDRO - Olive Saitz
NANCY & KIRK CONOVER - INTRODUCING BUDDY CONOVER
These are the first 22 photos. Come back and check on this article. We’re going to add some additional photos.
Thank you to all of our listeners and readers. We appreciate you so very much.
Enjoy the snow and please be safe.
