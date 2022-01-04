South Jersey – Here Are Your Beautiful Dogs Playing In The Snow

We invited our valued listeners and readers to send us your Dog (playing) in the Snow photos and you have really responded.

The following 22 photos are truly wonderful and incredible. We’re going to add more photos, so please check back.

The love of humans for their dogs is such an unconditional, beautiful thing to see. It’s perhaps the best in human nature at work and play.

Get our free mobile app

During yesterday’s heavy snow storm, you sent us your photos to us in real time.

Here they are:

LORI VASS KENT PHOTO OF TIM REED WITH MACIE & RYDER

Lori Vass Kent photo.

NANCY LYNNE ADLER PHOTO - LOLA & TUCKER

Nancy Lynne Adler photo.

LEE DARBY PHOTO - MIA, MINI GOLDEN DOODLE

Lee Darby photo.

FRIENDLY TOURS & TRAVEL - Duece first snow, rescued from Louisiana! What a great story this is.

Friendly Tours & Travel

DONNA SANSONE PHOTO WITH ROOSTER

Donna Sansone photo.

ANTHONY PHILLIPS PHOTO (We Love This Face)

Anthony Phillips photo.

MIKE ENGLE PHOTO - DULCE

Mike Engle photo.

CHRISTIAN SNYDER PHOTO - “Timothy is enjoying the snow in his own way.” This is fantastic.

Christian Snyder photo.

LAUREN HURLEY LAURIELLO - Sobukwe

Lauren Hurley Lauriello photo.

LAUREN HURLEY LAURIELLO - Sawyer

Lauren Hurley Lauriello photo.

MAEGAN DILUZIO

Maeghan DiLuzio photo.

MICHELLE SCHUNK - Theodore (We think this is a miniature horse … but, so what … he’s awesome!

Michelle Schunk photo.

MIKE LOPEZ - Sadie (great graphic Mike … production value counts and we appreciate it.

Mike Lopez photo.

TERRI LYNNE - Oscar loves the snow.

Terri Lynn photo.

DANIELLE ROMAN VOSS - Sadie Maple

Danielle Roman Voss photo.

BRUCE SILVER PHOTO - Who reports to us … Sorry no snow in Las Vegas, but greetings from Gizmo and Darth “Vader.” - WE LOVE THIS.

Bruce Silver photo.

JEANNE DEWEY DONOHUE

Jeanne Dewey Donohue photo.

LISA ALIANTRO SOOY PHOTO

Lisa Aliantro Sooy photo.

DINA GUZZARDO PHOTO - BEAUTIFUL

Dina Guzzardo photo.

KATHLEEN SADOWSKI - Co Co & Bailey

Kathleen Sadowski photo.

LISA SAITZ D’ALESSANDRO - Olive Saitz

Lisa Saitz D’Alessandro photo.

NANCY & KIRK CONOVER - INTRODUCING BUDDY CONOVER

Nancy Conover photo.

These are the first 22 photos. Come back and check on this article. We’re going to add some additional photos.

Thank you to all of our listeners and readers. We appreciate you so very much.

Enjoy the snow and please be safe.

A South Jersey Special - January 3rd Snow Storm Parts of Atlantic and Cape May Counties received over half a foot of snow on January 3rd. Here's a look around the area.