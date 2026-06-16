I’ve already lost count of how many ticks I’ve pulled off my dogs this summer.

Every time they come back inside, I’m checking ears, paws, and collars. It feels like the ticks are everywhere this year and veterinarians say there are a few reasons why.

Why Ticks Are So Bad In NJ This Summer

Experts say mild winters and warm, wet weather can create ideal conditions for ticks to survive and reproduce. When fewer ticks die off during the colder months, larger populations are ready to emerge once temperatures rise.

Add in overgrown grass, wooded areas, and plenty of wildlife moving through neighborhoods, and it's the perfect recipe for a rough tick season.

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The result is more ticks in parks, backyards, hiking trails, and even areas where dog owners may not have noticed them in previous years.

It’s no secret ticks can carry diseases that affect both pets and people. A single tick bite can potentially transmit illnesses that may lead to serious health problems if left untreated.

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That's why veterinarians stress the importance of prevention for your pe, especially during peak tick season.

The good news is there are several ways to reduce your dog's risk.

How To Protect Your Pets From Tick Bites

Talk with your veterinarian about flea and tick preventatives, whether that's a monthly chew, topical treatment, or protective collar. It's also a good idea to keep grass trimmed, remove yard debris, and perform a thorough tick check after walks or outdoor playtime.

Pay special attention to ears, under collars, between toes, and around the tail.

If this summer feels worse than usual, you're not imagining it. Ticks seem to be having a banner year in 2026, making prevention more important than ever.

8 Ways to Protect Yourself and Your Pets from Ticks Until science catches up with the growing problem of ticks, prevention is your best defense. Experts at Binghamton University suggest five things you can do to protect yourself and your pets. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor