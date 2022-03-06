South Jersey Man Killed in Snowmobile Collision in New York State

A man from lower Ocean County died early Friday morning in upstate New York when the snowmobile he was driving collided with another snowmobile in a crash that killed both drivers.

Nicholas J. Klym, 64, of Barnegat, was traveling westbound on a snowmobile when it collided head-on with another snowmobile going east on a snowy road in the town of Montague around 12:45 a.m., according to New York State Police.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that Klym failed to keep right at the crest of a small hill where the crash occurred,” police said in a statement.

The other snowmobile operator was Charles C. Eldred Jr., 44, of Canandaigua, New York. Both operators were pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

