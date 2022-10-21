Are you ready for the holiday season?

Well, ready or not, it's coming in hot. We're just about a week away from Halloween. From there, it's like all hell breaks loose when referring to the holiday to-do list. If you're someone who only keeps your fall decor out until Halloween, chances are, you've already made a detailed list of the pieces you'd like to add to your Christmas displays.

One of the most beloved traditions that signals the fast approach of the holidays is the annual live broadcast of "It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown." I don't know about you, but I never miss that movie when it airs on TV. It's almost like watching the "Great Pumpkin" has become the official kickoff to the holiday season. That's the case in my house, at least.

Well, it looks like I'm going to have to adopt a new kickoff tradition this year, because "The Great Pumpkin" will not run on television for the first time ever. At least not on traditional cable.

Nope, no more settling down with the family on a weeknight and taking in Linus sleeping in the pumpkin patch. You do have an opportunity to watch it if you really want to, however, in order to get it, you're going to need an Apple TV+ subscription.

Are you as annoyed as I am? First world problem, I know, but this is seriously messing with my holiday juju here, people! I'm devastated. So now, if I want to watch "The Great Pumpkin", I either have to download the app on my Roku TV or just purchase the movie outright somewhere.

A bummer, for sure. But, at least "The Great Pumpkin" isn't lost forever.

