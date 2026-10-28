I just got back from Memphis after visiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and I have to admit, I was a little stressed about one thing before my trip: my luggage getting lost and leaving me without my cute outfits for the week!

Thankfully, I flew out of Philadelphia International Airport, which has always been good to me so far. But Newark Liberty International Airport? That's another story.

New research from travel eSIM company Holafly puts Newark among the 10 U.S. airports with the worst records for lost and mishandled belongings. And honestly, nobody wants to start or end a trip by wondering where their suitcase disappeared to.

Newark Airport Lands at No. 7 on the List

According to Holafly's analysis of 20 busy U.S. airports, Newark ranks seventh for problems involving travelers' belongings.

The study looked at airport property complaints alongside online searches for commonly lost items. Newark accumulated more than 4,000 lost-property and mishandling complaints over a decade, despite handling millions of travelers each year.

That doesn't mean your suitcase is destined to go missing if you fly through Newark. Still, it's enough to make you pay a little extra attention before checking your bags.

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What's the Most Commonly Searched-for Lost Item?

Believe it or not, phones topped the list of items people searched for after losing something at Newark Airport. The findings suggest that it's not just checked luggage travelers have to keep track of.

Think about it: Between rushing through security, grabbing a coffee, checking your boarding pass, and racing to your gate, it's easy to leave your phone behind. And unlike a missing suitcase, losing your phone can leave you scrambling to access everything from your travel plans to your boarding pass.

How to Keep Your Belongings Safe While Traveling

Whether you're flying out of Newark or Philly, a few simple precautions can save you a headache. Keep your phone, wallet, medications, and other essentials in your personal item. Add a luggage tag to your suitcase, and consider using a tracker to help locate your checked bag.

Because let's be real: Travel is stressful enough without having to replace an entire week's worth of outfits. I'll happily take a smooth flight and luggage that actually shows up at baggage claim!

The 10 Most Stressful Airports in America for 2026 Before you scroll, here’s how this list came together: researchers at Nova Kratom analyzed 358 U.S. airports using 2025 data on delays, cancellations, and diversions, combining them into a stress index score. Here's a look at the 10 Most Stressful Airports in America for 2026: Gallery Credit: Scott Clow