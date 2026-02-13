Egg Harbor Township Man Pleads Guilty to Trying to Create Child Sex Abuse Material
An Egg Harbor Township, New Jersye man has pleaded guilty to a charge, after being caught by a "Catch a Predator" type group.
He now faces jail time.
EHT Man Pleads Guilty to Charge
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says Edward Roselle, 49, of Egg Harbor Township has pleaded guilty to a charge of Attempting to Create Child Sexual Abuse Material, a second-degree charge.
Authorities say they were contacted by the organization, Predator Poachers about Roselle. They say Roselle had been communicating with someone who had posed as a 12-year-old girl on social media. He was "requesting her to create and send him sexual images of herself."
Roselle was taken to the Egg Harbor Township Police Station, where he gave police a confession. (More info on his arrest here)
Roselle's plea, according to prosecutors, "calls for a recommended sentence of five years in New Jersey State Prison, followed by sex offender registration pursuant
to Megan’s Law, as well as Parole Supervision for Life."
He's being held in the Atlantic County Jail, sentencing is schedule for May 22, 2026.
SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
