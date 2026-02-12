OSCAR (One Step Closer Animal Rescue) in Andover, NJ, is currently facing every rescue's worst nightmare.

On Wednesday, February 11th, a devastating fire tore through the facility, forcing an emergency evacuation of the dogs inside the animal shelter. Within hours, the rescue asked for help fostering displaced animals and the community showed up in a big way.

But, the crisis isn’t over.

Dogs Missing After OSCAR Rescue Fire In Andover, NJ

While many dogs were safely evacuated, some escaped during the chaos and ran into nearby wooded areas. OSCAR is now asking the public to stay alert and report any sightings immediately.

Volunteers and supporters continue searching, hoping to bring every dog to safety. If you live near Andover or surrounding Sussex County areas, keep your eyes open.

Why OSCAR Animal Rescue Needs Monetary Donations

In an emotional update shared on Facebook, the rescue revealed that although they’re deeply grateful for donated supplies, they currently have no facility space to store physical items.

Their most urgent need right now is financial support.

Every dollar raised will go directly toward:

• Temporary and permanent housing

• Rebuilding the damaged facility

• Veterinary care and ongoing medical expenses

• Keeping displaced rescue dogs safe and supported

For an animal shelter, rebuilding from a disaster like this takes time, planning, and significant funding.

How To Help OSCAR (One Step Closer Animal Rescue)

If you want to help in any capacity, whether fostering, donating, or volunteering, OSCAR is asking supporters to email oscaremergency2026@gmail.com so they can properly track assistance and coordinate next steps.

They’re also urging the public to share their updates to expand awareness.

The rescue says it best: “Together, we will overcome.”

