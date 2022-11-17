Today marks an annual tradition that kicks off our holiday season every single year.

According to NJ.com, Starbucks locations across the Garden State will be giving out free, reusable red cups in honor of the holiday season today, November 17th.

Once you have this cup, you will receive a 10 cent discount on your drink orders if you provide the red reusable cup. Starbucks Rewards members will also get 25 bonus stars.

Here's what you have to do in order to get one.

Hit up a Starbucks today and order a fall or holiday beverage of any size and in return, you will get a 16oz. 2022 limited edition red reusable cup. You can order them hot or iced to get the freebie.

Here are the drinks that apply according to NJ.com:

Remember, just order any size of these drinks and you can ask for them hot or iced.

However, be advised that three New Jersey Starbucks locations will not be participating thanks to a movement known as the Red Cup Rebellion.

According to NJ1015.com, The unionized locations have accused the corporation of months’ worth of union-busting retaliation, which Starbucks has denied."

Starbucks employees will be striking outside of the stores handing out, "alternative Starbucks Workers United branded cups with a 'Grinch' logo."

I will say, that is a bold move but also festive.

Here are the three locations with protests happening on Thursday, November 17th:

899 Denow Road, Hopewell

40 South Park Street, Montclair

2 Beachwood Road, Summit

Did you know there is even a Twitter account dedicated to this movement?

If you know of any other New Jersey Starbucks locations where employees are protesting today, please email me at Nicole.Murray@townsquaremedia.com.

If you're looking to stay away from the drama but still need your caffeine fix:

