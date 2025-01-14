This Group of People Has Been Banned From Starbucks

"Let's go hang our at Starbucks, we don't have to buy anything."

That's how it used to be. That's not what it's going to be going forward.

Things are changing at one of America's most Gen X hangouts.

Starbucks changes their policy

As Starbucks ramped up their popularity years ago, one of the big draws was that you could use their free WiFi and you didn't actually have to order anything.

That's coming to an end.

Apparently, Starbucks feels there's not longer any free rides.

Starbucks is reversing their "Open Door" policy, which allowed customers to sit, hang out, and use the restrooms without making a purchase.

The new rules will now require you to make a purchase if you want to hang out.

We've head that big reasons for the policy changed are to reduce loitering - and, to reduce the messes that non-customers have created.

(We can't have anything nice!)

The new police will also address things like behavior, prohibiting violence, harassment, and the like.

Do you hang out at Starbucks?

I'm not a coffee drinker, and honestly I've only been inside a Starbucks once in my life, so the new policy will have zero effect on my life. How about you?

