Like it or not, the Pumpkin Spiced Latte is back, and that means one thing: fall has basically arrived in the Garden State.

Get our free mobile app

Starbucks just dropped their fall menu this week, and whether you’re ready or not, it’s pumpkin spice time.

Pumpkin Spice Season Has Officially Hit South Jersey

I’ll be honest, I’m actually glad they waited until the end of August this year. Releasing anything pumpkin-flavored while it’s still 80 degrees and sticky outside feels borderline criminal.

READ MORE: The New Fall Football Snack With South Jersey Roots

I’m all for a little seasonal fun, but come on. Some of us are still sweating through beach chairs down the shore.

Pumpkin Spice Is Officially Back in NJ Photo by Khysrow Akbari on Unsplash loading...

Summer’s Not Over (But Fall is Creeping In)

Let me be clear, I’m not saying goodbye to summer just yet. Especially not with local summer basically knocking at the door.

That gloriously sweet post-Labor Day stretch when the crowds head home is about to be upon us. We’ll finally get our beaches back!

Now, with that said, I’m not ignoring reality either. The mornings are cooler, the sun is setting earlier, and yep, the cravings for something cinnamon-spiced are starting to peek in.

It’s totally possible to sip a pumpkin spice latte while still clinging to your watermelon White Claw, right?

South Jersey's Local Summer Is Almost Here Photo by Hameen Reynolds on Unsplash loading...

Pumpkin Spice + Margarita? Welcome to South Jersey’s Local Summer

Here in South Jersey, we know how to do the seasonal transition. So go ahead, order that pumpkin cream cold brew and plan your beach picnic. Who says you can’t have the best of both worlds? After all, fall food is delicious.

Are you emotionally prepared for fall, or still holding onto summer like your favorite beach towel? Either way, it’s happening.

Welcome to the unofficial start of South Jersey’s most chaotic (and honestly, best) season.

Don't Like Pumpkin Spice? Try these Fall Drinks with Local Flavor Pumpkin Spice season is officially here, but if the PSL isn't for you then try these autumnal drinks from some of your favorite local shops!