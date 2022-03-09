State Police: Two Wanted for Shoplifting from Upper Twp., NJ, ShopRite

State Police: Two Wanted for Shoplifting from Upper Twp., NJ, ShopRite

ShopRite in Marmora NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Authorities are asking for your help identifying two people wanted for allegedly shoplifting from a Cape May County supermarket last month.

According to the New Jersey State Police, the pictured duo stole over $500 worth of meat and seafood from ShopRite in Marmora/Upper Township on the night of Wednesday, February 23rd.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Woodbine Station at (609) 861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Marmora ShopRite shoplifting suspects - Photos: New Jersey State Police
