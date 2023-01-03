NORTH CALDWELL — Video shows a stolen car crash landing on a home and parked car, barely missing a man walking on the street just after midnight on New Year's Day.

Car had been stolen in North Caldwell

The driver of a stolen car was on Hilltop Drive in North Caldwell around 12:30 a.m. and tried to take off when police arrived.

The driver lost control, fell 20 feet down an embankment, flipping onto its roof and landing on a house and a vehicle parked in the driveway, according to video released by North Caldwell police.

Residents safe, suspects arrested

The occupants of the house safely got out of the house.

Two people inside the stolen vehicle ran away from the scene and eventually were admitted to a hospital, where police took them into custody.

Security video captures crash ▶

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's Top 8 Weather Stories of 2022