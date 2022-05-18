At first glance, this home looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it's not.

If the outside is this intriguing, imagine what the inside looks like.

This very unusual house is located in Harding Township in Morris County.

75 Sand Spring Rd. is the location of this 14,000 square-foot home sitting on 15 acres of land.

Price tag: $5.7 million. That breaks down to approximately $399 per square foot.

The home is currently off the market.

The architecture is well, different.

According to Realtor.com, this home was built by the same firm that renovated the Guggenheim. Impressive, right?

Credit to the listing agent, they know how to tell a story. Check out this description.

A modern masterwork by avant-garde architectural firm Gwathmey Siegel. Dramatic spaces start at the double-height rotunda set under glass. The fireside living room is flanked by sitting & dining areas with sightlines to an open meadow & clear sky. A home built for conversation or hosting large-scale events, there is an artful balance to its spatial design, with tailor-made furnishings & minimalist details to achieve aesthetic perfection. Organized across 3 wings, the residence houses 6 en-suite bedrooms. An indoor half-court sports court, outdoor pool complex with guest quarters, rooftop terrace & regulation-size lit tennis court are notable amenities for an active lifestyle. A serene, private setting just 35 miles from midtown Manhattan.

They had me at avant-garde.

This house has wings, three of them.

One wing of this home is the equivalent of 20 of my homes.

Overall, I find this property captivating, but very industrial. When you take the tour, you'll notice very quickly that it's not very warm. That being said, it's impressive.

