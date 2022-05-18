We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

Many municipalities have discounted seasonal beach tags for sale up until or just after Memorial Day Weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Check out our Jersey Shore guide to everything you need to know about the cost of 2022 beach tags below!

Jersey Shore Beach Tags Guide for Summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments

Tour this Breathtaking Beach Mansion with the Undisputed Best View at the Jersey Shore