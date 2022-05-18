EHT High Student’s Drug Abuse Awareness Song 2nd in NJ Contest

Congratulations to Jamar Felder of Egg Harbor Township for placing second overall in a statewide songwriting contest raising awareness about drug abuse.

Jamar, who is a student at Egg Harbor Township High School, won a $3000 music contract for his original song "1-800-662-4357" in the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey's Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey music competition.

The competition welcomes teens from across the state to enter original songs warning about the dangers of drugs.

Felder's song is named after the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration public Hotline for anyone in need.

He took his inspiration for the song from rapper Logic's 2017 hit 1-800-273-8255 which featured singers Khalid and Alessia Cara promoting the use of the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

The songwriting competition is in its 18th year and is supported by the New Jersey Broadcasters Association.

Keyoni Lee of Union County won the competition with her song, "Never Too Late."

"These talented New Jersey high school students are true peer leaders on the issue of substance use prevention," said Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey Executive Director Angelo Valente. "Each of the participants should be commended for their creativity, musical talent, and resolve to use their talent to spread important prevention messages."

See Jamal's profile for the contest and listen to his song

