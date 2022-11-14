The Egg Harbor Township Police Department and the following Egg Harbor Township Fire Departments all responded to a structure fire yesterday in the late afternoon at the 200 Block of Weymouth Avenue.

The Egg Harbor Township Police confirmed the following fire departments battled this blaze:

Scullville Fire Department.

Bargaintown Fire Department.

Somers Point Fire Department (Station 1 & Station 2).

Bargaintown Fire Department, Harbor Township - Harry Hurley photo. Bargaintown Fire Department, Harbor Township - Harry Hurley photo. loading...

The fire took place in the late 3:00 p.m. hour on Sunday, November 13, 2022 and was extinguished by the above referenced fire departments from Egg Harbor Township and Somers Point.

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department has confirmed that, “Prior to police arrival, all occupants and pets were safely removed from the residence. The fire started in the kitchen and quickly spread to the rest of the home. The structure was deemed uninhabitable due to the fire damage.”

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department also confirmed that The American Red Cross responded to the fire scene and assisted all of the occupants with temporary housing arrangements.

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department has filed this report as a structure fire, that is non-suspicious in nature.

SOURCE : Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey Police Department.

