Study Says Atlantic City is an Awful Place to Start a Business

Well, the Chamber of Commerce is not going to like this.

WalletHub has come out with a list of the "Best and Worst Small Cities to Start a Business", and Atlantic City did not fare very well.

How bad?

Out of 1,334 small cities, Atlantic City came in at 1,315. Yikes!

Get our free mobile app

WalletHub had this to say about small cities:

"A city with a smaller population can offer a greater chance of success, depending on an entrepreneur’s type of business and personal preferences. The best cities can help new businesses survive economic shocks such as the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation."

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash loading...

WalletHub used 18 different key metrics to come up with the ranking. There are three criteria that WalletHub broke down: Business Environment, Access to Resources, and Business Costs. In these three areas, Atlantic City ranked 1322nd, 1240th, and 781st.

Not much else about Atlantic City was spelled out in the report.

The best-ranked small cities for business were three cities in Utah: Washington, St. George, and Cedar City. At the bottom were Potomac, Maryland, Saratoga, California, and Cupertino, California.

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash loading...

Despite the findings in the report, Atlantic City has seen a bit of a resurgence in the last few years, especially in the casino industry. We've gained the Ocean Casino Resort, and we haven't lost any casinos in a number of years.

Let's keep our fingers crossed for more and better business growth in Atlantic City, and the surrounding areas in the near future. A strong economy and growth can do wonders for a community.

You can check out the complete report here.

SOURCE: WalletHub

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show.