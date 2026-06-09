Most teenagers spend their free time figuring out what they want to do after high school. For Gia, an Upper Township native, that time was spent making lip gloss.

Six years later, that hobby has grown into a thriving beauty business with customers across the country, millions of views on TikTok, and now, her very first storefront.

On July 1, the 23-year-old entrepreneur will celebrate the grand opening of Gloss & Glow by Gia in Cape May Court House, marking a major milestone in a journey that started at her kitchen table and expanded into a nationally recognized online brand.

Gia launched her business at just 17 years old, developing and selling handmade beauty products while balancing school and the challenges of starting a company at a young age.

From Kitchen Table Startup To National Brand

What makes her story stand out is that the business wasn't built with outside funding or investors. Instead, it grew steadily through social media, word of mouth, and years of product development.

Growing A Business Through TikTok and Word of Mouth

Today, she still handcrafts every lip gloss and lotion herself.

The new storefront is more than a retail shop. It will also feature what Gia says is New Jersey's only lip gloss charm bar, allowing customers to customize their beauty products with decorative charms and accessories.

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The store's product lineup focuses on vegan and cruelty-free beauty items, reflecting trends that have become increasingly popular among younger shoppers.

Grand Opening Celebration Set For July 1

The grand opening celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at Woodland Village, Unit 6, 1943 Route 9 North in Cape May Court House.

Visitors can expect giveaways, raffles, refreshments, hair tinsel, mermaid-style braiding, and other activities throughout the day.

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For Gia, however, the biggest attraction may simply be opening the doors to a business she has spent six years building from scratch. It’s a goal that began with homemade lip gloss and a teenager willing to take a chance on herself.

25 South Jersey Things That Aren't There Anymore Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis