Summer Brings Shoplifting Season to Cape May

Cape May Police via Facebook

It seems to happen every summer. An increase in shoplifting cases investigated by local South Jersey police departments.

Cape May is the latest departent to ask for the public's help in an investigation.

Cape May Police via Facebook
Cape May Police post photos on Facebook

Cape May Police officials ae asking for the public's help in identifying a couple of females in reference to a shoplifting investigation.

If you can help police with an identification, you're urged to contact police at CMPDDetectives@capemaycity.com . You can also call  Detective Atkinson at 609-385-0486.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

