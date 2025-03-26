As if we don't have enough scams to try and avoid in our daily lives, unfortunately, we've got to add another one to the list. Don't run to your computer to check your passwords or to see if your Facebook has been hacked. It has nothing to do with any technology. You may have to avoid one of your favorite stores, though, if you live in the area.

Get our free mobile app

When I tell you I basically LIVE at Target, that's not an exaggeration in the slightest. Does it make me basic? Some will likely say that. In the spirit of Jason Kelce, I can firmly assure you that I do not, in any way, shape or form, care about your thoughts on my Target shopping habits.

I will tell you, however, I won't be mindlessly shopping at the Target in Mullica Hill anymore.

Photo by Shabaz Usmani on Unsplash Photo by Shabaz Usmani on Unsplash loading...

Scammer Roaming NJ Target Aisles

You can always count on local Facebook groups to keep you updated about the constant goings-on in your hometown. Because I hop all over the place in South Jersey and beyond, I belong to quite a few of them. A recent post shared in the Mullica Hill Happenings group caught my eye and made me realize that more people should be made aware of this potential situation.

Someone shared in the Facebook group about her experience with a woman who randomly walked up to her in the middle of the Target in Mantua, gave her a rose, and asked for $20 in return so she could feed her kids that were currently living in her car with her. You can't make this stuff up. Sure, in some cases it might be true. After all, not everyone is a villain, right?

In this case, it allegedly was a total scam.

Sparkly Shoes For Prom Photo by Alex Hudson on Unsplash loading...

Scammer In The Shoe Department

When told that she didn't have $20 to give, the woman with the alleged hungry kids in the car took the rose back and stormed off, only to be seen later shoe shopping for herself.

If you're approached by a woman in Target asking you to buy a rose, don't fall for it. It's a scam.

Also, be on the lookout for people trying to swipe these in your local Target.

The 15 Most Commonly Stolen Items From NJ Targets FinanceBuzz did some digging and discovered the most frequently pocketed, stuffed, and shoved items shoplifters love to take from one of America's biggest retailers. Here's a look at the 15 Most Commonly Stolen Items From Target. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow