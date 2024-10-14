No Costume? No Problem! Should NJ Embrace ALL Teen Trick-Or-Treaters This Halloween?
I say we start a movement here in New Jersey this Halloween. All trick-or-treaters regardless of age (below 18, that is) or costume should be given candy without any fuss from homeowners.
Have you ever noticed your neighbors complaining about pre-teens or teenagers coming to their doors on Halloween night without a costume on? People get SO offended when that happens. I never understood why kids would want to trick-or-treat without costumes when I was little. I'm a fully grown adult now, though, with a better understanding of the real world. There are SOOOO many reasons why kids might not be able to dress up.
A lot of those reasons are out of their control.
Should NJ Residents Give Out Halloween Candy To Kids Without Costumes?
Should they miss out on the Halloween fun simply because of their family's situation? I think not. If you have a different answer to that question, you might need to go to the cardiologist because you likely don't have a heart.
Halloween is a time for connection and fun for everyone that wants to join in-especially teenagers. It strengthens our neighborhoods by helping us get to know our neighbors. Name another day of the year where it's acceptable to knock up on a random stranger's front door?
Regardless of whether or not a kid comes to your front door decked out in Halloween garb, you shouldn't be holding out. Even if a teenager isn't in full costume, you have to think about it like this. Teens who engage in family-friendly activities are more likely to set a good example for younger kids, demonstrating how to celebrate in a fun and respectful manner.
Who cares if they're in costume if they're being polite and courteous? Here's why you should ALWAYS fork over the candy to the older kids if they come knocking on Halloween:
No Costume? No Problem! Let Teens Trick-Or-Treat In NJ
Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal
LOOK: 13 Things That Will Make You Nostalgic for Halloween in the '80s
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz