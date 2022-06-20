Beer Hall in Atlantic City NJ Adds Vibrant New Monopoly-Themed Murals

Beer Hall in Atlantic City NJ Adds Vibrant New Monopoly-Themed Murals

Getty Images; (inset) Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall/Facebook

A beer hall in Atlantic City has added an even more local flare to the Monopoly board game with the debut of a few brand new murals.

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, part of A.C.'s Orange Loop, has matched local artists with five paintings now gracing the perimeter of its outdoor dining space, NJ.com reports.

Get our free mobile app

We're particularly entertained by the mural created by artist Shari Tobias, and her rendition of Monopoly's Rich Uncle Pennybags recreating Atlantic City's famous Diving Horse attraction.

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall reportedly partnered up with Atlantic City Arts Foundation to bring the murals to life and to showcase local talent.

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall/Facebook
loading...

The murals are centered around St. James Place, Tennessee Avenue, and New York Avenue, according to NJ.com,  the 'properties' for sale on a standard Monopoly board that represent the Orange Loop.

Each of the murals are exquisite in their own way, and such a love letter, not only to Monopoly but to Atlantic City.

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall/Facebook
loading...

Such a FANTASTIC idea, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall! We applaud ya, especially for supporting local arts.

Amazing South Jersey Restaurants You've Seen Featured on TV

Bring on Summer! What's Hot at Wildwood's Awesome Water Parks

LOOK INSIDE: Jennifer Aniston's Childhood Home in Eddystone, PA

Before she was Rachel Green, Jennifer Aniston was roaming around DelCo. While she never picked up the accent, she did attend the Eddystone Elementary School for quite a while. The family home recently sold (again) so we've got a peek inside the home right here.
Filed Under: Atlantic City, Atlantic City Arts Foundation, Atlantic County, diving horse, Monopoly, murals, Orange Loops, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
Categories: Community, National News, News, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top