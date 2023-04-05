The Annual Azalea Festival in Hamilton, NJ is May 13th

Darwin Brandis

The date is set for a beloved tradition in Hamilton Township. The 2023 Azalea Festival is back and will be Saturday, May 14th from 10am - 4pm at Sayen Gardens on Hughes Drive, according to the official Hamilton Township website.

Bring your family and friends for a day of fun. There will be food trucks, music, crafters, vendors, and the most beautiful scenery around. Make sure your phone's charged, you'll be taking a ton of pictures.

 

It's really breathtaking. Sayen Gardens will be filled with over 250,000 blooming azaleas, dogwoods, rhododendrons and other flowers. Follow the beautiful walkways through the colorful gardens, see the ponds with fountains, bridges, gazebos, and tour the Sayen House. It's so pretty, I've been to a few weddings and other events there.

I had my wedding pictures taken at Sayen Gardens. It was right after the Azalea Festival  (my anniversary is May 19th) and it was still absolutely beautiful.

Sayen Gardens is located at 155 Hughes Drive, Hamilton Township (Mercer County). It's near the Nottingham Firehouse.

Hopefully, it's a nice day, but if it's not the rain date is the next day, Sunday, May 14th...yes, Mother's Day. Your mom would love the Azalea Festival...bring her.

The Azalea Festival is just one of Hamilton's yearly events. Check out the others here. My family loves going to Winter Wonderland each year.

If you or your business would like be one of the sponsors of any of these awesome events, click here.

Trust me, you don't want to miss this spectacular event.

