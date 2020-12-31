The Best Atlantic City Cocktail With The Best View

I found heaven in a glass... and heaven was all around me.

Sounds kinda trite, correct?

Allow me to explain.

Last Friday, I attended the grand opening of the Sky Garden Grille, an outside dining venue at Ocean Casino Resort. The venue is out on the all-new Sky Garden Area on the 11th floor rooftop of the resort.

First, the view. Heaven. This could be the best view of the beach and ocean is Atlantic City. It seems like you can see for miles as you breathe the fresh ocean air.

Now. The drink. Oh, my. Are you ready for this?

It's the Spicy Mango Margarita. It's not a cocktail - it's a Poptail! A Poptail because your drink comes with a Popsicle in it.

The drink includes Patron silver, mango puree, cointreau, lime juice, chile tajin, chamoy, a sliced jalepeno, and a mango popsicle! (If some of those ingredients mean nothing to you, I'm right there with you.) All I know is that the drink is spicy, but it's flavorful and so good!

Sip on the Spicy Mango Margarita and enjoy the view of the Sky Garden Grille the next time you find yourself in Atlantic City. You will not be disappointed!