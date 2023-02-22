The Best Irish Dinner Just in Time For St. Patrick’s Day at the Jersey Shore
St. Patrick's Day is less than a month away and now is the time to plan a delicious night out for a fantastic Irish meal. So we decided to ask you at home to recommend where to go for the best Irish meal in Jersey.
When I think of St. Patrick's Day dinner I of course immediately think of my corned beef and cabbage supper. I have cooked every St. Patrick's Day for the past 30 years and always love making a nice Irish meal for the family. I will say that a true Irish meal would probably have been bacon, not corned beef. I think we put a bit of an American twist on the day with our now-famous "corned beef". Regardless it's all delicious and a great way to celebrate the Irish and springtime.
When I think of great Irish food I think of corned beef, potatoes, cabbage, fish and chips, soda bread, Irish coffee, and more.
We asked you at home to give us suggestions for a great Irish meal and you came through. For many of you, it's at home and I totally relate to that. Other's gave us some nice suggestions for a meal out.
Nick: St Stephen's Green Publick House in Spring Lake
Robin & Bud: Kelly's in Neptune City
Gretchen: Brick Elk's
Sandra: PJ Sweeney's in Brick
Dee: Josie Kelly's Public House in Somers Point
Cathy: Miracle Pub in Toms River
Diane: Faith Community United Methodist Church in Bayville
William: Bulls Head Public House in Lititz, Pennsylvania
Joe: Klee's Bar & Grill in Seaside Heights
Thanks to everyone for your suggestions. Hope we can all enjoy a great Irish meal, or two, this St.Patrick's Day. Slainte!
