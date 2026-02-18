If you’re a Shamrock Shake superfan like me, you know the drill: once the holiday chaos dies down, the countdown begins. By mid-January, I’m already scanning drive-thru menus and side-eyeing every green-colored post on social media. The exact return date is always a mystery… until it’s not.

This year, the wait is officially over.

On Valentine’s Day, after a cozy dinner at Jasmine in Galloway with my boyfriend, we were driving home when we spotted it. It was the glorious marquee outside McDonald's announcing the news: Shamrock Shakes are back.

They officially returned to stores on February 17th. Yes, I repeat: they’re HERE.

Orea Shamrock Shake McDonalds loading...

Shamrock Shakes Returned February 17

If you’ve been refreshing your fast-food apps waiting for confirmation, consider this your sign. The minty, creamy deliciousness has officially landed in stores nationwide, and it tastes just like St. Paddy’s in a cup.

Whether you’re a longtime devotee or someone who only indulges once a year for the nostalgia, this is your moment. Don’t wait, because these beauties never stick around long.

Two young women holding Shamrock Shakes from McDonalds JM for TSM/Canva loading...

The Most Delicious Way to Upgrade Your Shamrock Shake

Now let’s talk next-level ordering.

If you want to transform your Shamrock Shake into a full-blown dessert masterpiece, here’s the move:

Add Oreos

Add hot fudge

Trust me. The combo turns the minty vanilla shake into a thin-mint-meets-sundae situation. When I get home, I toss in a handful of chocolate chips for extra crunch because we don’t do boring over here.

It’s giving dessert hack. It’s giving “why didn’t I do this sooner?” You’ll thank me later.

McDonalds Shamrock Shake McDonalds loading...

Don’t Wait! Shamrock Shake Season Is Short

Shamrock Shake season is fleeting, which makes it that much more iconic. If you’ve been waiting for your sign to hit the drive-thru, this is it.

See you in line.

