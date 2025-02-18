Somers Point Bar Crawl Will Be One of the Largest

Are you ready to have fun on a Saturday afternoon?

A bar crawl happening in Somers Point on March 1st will be one of the biggest such events you've ever heard of!

Several hundred (or maybe over 1,000) have already signed up to participate in the Somers Paddy Crawl 2025!

Partially sold out

This year's event - with a St. Patrick's Day theme of course - is happening from 12 noon - 5 pm on Saturday, March 1st.

Ticket and t-shirt packages have already sold out - and only bracelets remain for the event.

Drink and food specials are promised at participating locations, with music and entertainment too. Jitneys will be available for party-goers to jump on and off throughout the afternoon.

Here's a list of the Somers Point establishments taking part in the event:

Anchorage Tavern

Caroline's By The Bay

Charlie's Bar & Restaurant

DiOrio's Bar & Grill

Gregory's Restaurant & Bar

Josie Kelly's Public House

Mexiquila

Somers Point Brewing Company

Somers Point VFW Post

Find out more - and maybe still snag your wristband - here.

A charity angle too

Besides the fun, games, and shenanigans, the event has a charitable side too.

$3.00 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey - Southern Branch.

For participants who've already purchased tickets, shirts, and wristband pickups are planned for the Somers Point VFW on Thursday, February 27th, from 6-9 pm, and the morning of the event, Saturday, March 1st from 8-11 am.

Make the luck of the Irish be with you and your gang as you enjoy Somers Point's finest!

