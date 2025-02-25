St. Paddy’s Day Came Early To Popular Northfield Ice Cream Shop

Where are all my ice cream-lovers at? If you're like me, then you're probably not a huge sweets person. I can leave the cakes and cookies alone. When it comes to ice cream, though, I'm a total sucker.

I can eat ice cream all year long. It doesn't matter if it's only 10 degrees outside. I scream for ice cream in ALL weather conditions.

That's why I got SO excited when I saw Jersey Cow's announcement that they've already launched their Irish-themed flavors ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

St. Paddy's Ice Cream In South Jersey

Located in Northfield, Jersey Cow has exploded in popularity since opening in Atlantic County only a few short years ago. They have some of the most interesting and creative ice creams I've ever had. My favorites are their banana hard ice cream and their lavender flavor that's always popular in the springtime.

Now, they've announced on Facebook that it's time for us locals to head over to try their St. Patrick's Day flavors.

First up, they're bringing back their now-beloved vegan mint chocolate drizzle ice cream. They've also resumed serving their Irish Potato flavor. You can't forget about their Leprechaun Shake that they have available from now through the end of March.

Brand New Flavor For St. Patrick's Day

What I'm really excited to try this year is the new Lucky Charms flavor. They say it's like eating the breakfast cereal, but in ice cream form. Who doesn't love those marshmallows?? Before you ask, yes.... they have the cereal marshmallows inside the ice cream. Judging from the pics, it looks delicious.

The St. Patrick's Day flavors are available now to order at Jersey Cow in Northfield, Atlantic County.

