There is nothing we love more in the summer than our Jersey Shore boardwalk, and of course we really love our Jersey Shore boardwalk foods.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

However, when you start trying to rank the best Jersey Shore boardwalk foods, it could get a little personal. And somehow, according to one source, pizza is not, I repeat not #1 on the list.

Now it's getting interesting. If pizza doesn't top the list of Jersey Shore boardwalk food, then what could possibly be at #1?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to Matador Network, here are the top 3 Jersey Shore boardwalk foods.

#3 Bob's Fresh Lemonade, Ocean City

#2 Curley's Fries, Wildwood

#1 Kohr's Frozen Custard, Point Pleasant, Seaside, and other locations.

I want to make it perfectly clear that I am in complete agreement with all of these choices, especially Kohr's. I don't want to criticize this list, I just want to add to it.

I think you can easily add a couple of great spots on boardwalks at the Jersey Shore, and since pizza didn't make the top three, I am going to dedicate my two honorable mentions to that category.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

So, I now humbly take the liberty to add my own choices to this great list, which you can check out the whole list here.

Here are my additions.

#1 Joey Tomato Pizza, Point Pleasant.

#2 Maruca's Pizza, Seaside Heights, and Asbury Park.

Lou Russo, Townsquare Media Lou Russo, Townsquare Media loading...

I just love all boardwalk food, and we celebrate all the great boardwalk food establishments all over the state and the people who work hard through all those hot summer days to bring us the summer food we love.

Please feel free to add to the list in the Comment section. Thanks!

We Have Some Great Boardwalks At The Jersey Shore

Avon-By-The-Sea Boardwalk