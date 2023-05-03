The Most Delicious “All You Can Eat” buffet in New Jersey

People love the "All You Can Eat Buffet" and it seems it's always a very popular restaurant at casino resorts. Whether you're in Atlantic City or Las Vegas, the famous "All You Can Eat Buffets" are always a big attraction. Maybe to help ease the pain of a bad night at the tables, the buffet is there to let you drown your sorrows in prime rib. Perhaps unlimited ice cream helps cool down a hot night at the slots. Regardless of why it seems the casino and the "All You Can Eat Buffet" go together like bacon and eggs.

Personally, I haven't been to a buffet in a bit, but Atlantic City has some fantastic buffets at the casino, and over the years that's probably where we would go. When we did a family vacation to Las Vegas we did a couple of "casino" buffets and the kids always liked the big selection of foods and desserts. I think "brunch" is kinda like a buffet and brunch is a big favorite for Mother's Day which is fast approaching.

According to a recent article by Mashed, their pick for best "All You Can Eat Buffet" went to a well-known spot in Atlantic City. "Atlantic City followed Las Vegas' blueprint in the dining department to come up with its own range of absurdly populated buffets. Sitting at the top of the leaderboards is The Borgata Buffet, where the chef says to wear loose pants. Borgata entertains with an immense all-you-can-eat seafood selection, but the wide-ranging spread consists of much more than fried saltwater creatures. You can fill plate after plate with Italian, Asian, and American cuisine and save some room to sample one of the best dessert bars in the city."

Where is your favorite "buffet"? Is it Borgata? Have others to recommend? Post your comments below and enjoy your next meal :)

