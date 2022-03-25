Awww, you're having a baby? Congratulations!

Now, let's look forward to the potential gender reveal party you'll be wanting to throw right around the twenty week mark for all of your family and closest friends. Regardless of your thoughts and opinions of gender reveal parties, it seems like everyone throws one these days. Well, at the very least, it's incredibly common for your first kid.

Get our free mobile app

Have you given any thought to the theme of the party? There are SO MANY WAYS to reveal the baby's gender. People get really creative with it. Whether it's pitch either a blue or pink powder-filled softball to the baby's father, pour out food-colored sparkling cider, or even old faithful: balloons out of a box, there are plenty of options for you to choose from when deciding on what to do for the actual reveal itself.

What you DON'T want to do if you're from New Jersey or even any of the surrounding regions is what one couple did out in Arizona a few years ago. CNN reported back in 2018 that a gender reveal party is responsible for the start of a wildfire that ripped through 47,000 acres.

The guy responsible for lighting the blaze was a man by the name of Dennis Dickey who was a border patrolman at the time. Apparently, he couldn't have the normal, run-of-the-mill gender reveal for his family. Rather, he had to go above and beyond, thereby igniting the Sawmill Fire that will end up costing him over $8 million in damages. EIGHT MILLION DOLLARS, PEOPLE!

Since it's common to have a party for anything nowadays, wild gender reveals are definitely NOT a thing of the past. Still, there are A LOT of woodlands and forests within this region. Pro-tip: don't plan anything that has to do with fire.

Source: CNN.com

Take A Look At South Jersey's Most Adorable Place To Enjoy High Tea The New Leaf Tea Room in Riverton, Burlington County will have you feel like you're enjoying a tea party, "Alice In Wonderland" style. Check it out:

More of the Funniest Yelp Reviews of An Atlantic City Strip Club This is our second foray into "naked women are our business" scene.