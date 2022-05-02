The Price is Right is hitting the road and coming to South Jersey! We're telling you where and when you can see the game show live in person, and here the words 'Come on Down!'

I have been a die-hard fan of The Price is Right since I was in Pampers, lol. So, if you live for guessing prices of grocery items and cars and watching that mountain-climber guy go 'yodle-ooty-oh, yodle-ooty-oh', you'll be excited to about the chance to experience all those things for yourself.

Get our free mobile app

The Price is Right LIVE is heading for Atlantic City this October. And, while these shows are not televised, they basically go down JUST like you see on TV, according to NJ.com.

**Keep scrolling for info on how to win a free pair of tickets!**

The GAMES are real, and the PRIZES are real! You might actually be pulled out of the audience to go on stage and play super popular Price is Right games like Plinko, and even get to spin The Big Wheel, all with a celebrity guest host by your side! There are even Showcase Showdowns.

So, now you might be able to experience what it's like to be under pressure to correctly guess the actual retail price of something while calling out to the audience for help! Lol.

The Price is Right Live will take place at Harrah's in Atlantic City October 14-16.

Tickets are on sale now for all three days through Ticketmaster.

Guess what? You can WIN a pair from SoJO 104.9! Just check out the '2K Cafe' with Heather DeLuca weekdays from noon-1 starting Monday, May 9th to play our pricing game!

Don't forget your matching T-shirts!

FYI, if you can't make it to the Atlantic City live shows, there are two other New Jersey dates: October 12th at Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, and October 13th at State Theatre in New Brunswick.

All the Unique, Atlantic County NJ Breweries to Visit with Friends Bottoms up! It's National Beer Day, and there are a group of fantastic breweries in Atlantic County waiting for you and your friends.

These are the Hottest Concerts in Philadelphia for Summer 2022 The summer of 2022 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo & more). Here's a COMPLETE list of all of the show & how you can get tickets to Philadelphia's hottest concerts of 2022.