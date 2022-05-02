The Price is Right Wants You to ‘Come on Down’ to Atlantic City NJ to See it Live!
The Price is Right is hitting the road and coming to South Jersey! We're telling you where and when you can see the game show live in person, and here the words 'Come on Down!'
I have been a die-hard fan of The Price is Right since I was in Pampers, lol. So, if you live for guessing prices of grocery items and cars and watching that mountain-climber guy go 'yodle-ooty-oh, yodle-ooty-oh', you'll be excited to about the chance to experience all those things for yourself.
The Price is Right LIVE is heading for Atlantic City this October. And, while these shows are not televised, they basically go down JUST like you see on TV, according to NJ.com.
The GAMES are real, and the PRIZES are real! You might actually be pulled out of the audience to go on stage and play super popular Price is Right games like Plinko, and even get to spin The Big Wheel, all with a celebrity guest host by your side! There are even Showcase Showdowns.
So, now you might be able to experience what it's like to be under pressure to correctly guess the actual retail price of something while calling out to the audience for help! Lol.
The Price is Right Live will take place at Harrah's in Atlantic City October 14-16.
Tickets are on sale now for all three days through Ticketmaster.
Guess what? You can WIN a pair from SoJO 104.9! Just check out the '2K Cafe' with Heather DeLuca weekdays from noon-1 starting Monday, May 9th to play our pricing game!
Don't forget your matching T-shirts!
FYI, if you can't make it to the Atlantic City live shows, there are two other New Jersey dates: October 12th at Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, and October 13th at State Theatre in New Brunswick.